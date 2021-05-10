Giga Chikadze challenges Max Holloway to prove who the UFC’s top striker is

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze wants to fight divisional rival Max Holloway in order to prove who the top striker in the UFC is.

Chikadze is one of the hottest fighters in the UFC featherweight division right now after winning his first six fights at 145lbs in the world’s leading MMA promotion. His last performance, a first-round body kick TKO win over Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25, was his best showing yet, and following the fight, Chikadze called out a number of the division’s top fighters including Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, and the man he wants the most, Holloway.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the days following his big win over Swanson, Chikadze once again reaffirmed his desire to fight Holloway and prove he’s the top striker in the UFC.

“I guarantee you I’m the best striker [in the UFC] and a much better striker than Max Holloway. I just need my chance to prove it,” Chikadze said.

The Georgian was blown away by Holloway’s record-setting performance against Kattar earlier this year, where “Blessed” landed the most significant strikes in UFC history and put on one of the biggest beatdowns we have ever seen in the Octagon. While that kind of performance might make some fighters want to run the opposite way, for Chikadze, he wants the challenge of stepping in the Octagon with one of the division’s best fighters.

“His fight against Calvin Kattar, I watched that fight and it was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen in a featherweight division,” Chikadze said.

Holloway is due for a title shot after the win over Kattar, but with UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega set to coach TUF next, it’s possible that Holloway could fight again, and if that’s the case, then Chikadze would be a fun fight.

Do you want to see Giga Chikadze fight Max Holloway to prove who the sport’s top striker is?