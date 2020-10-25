Jon Jones not happy with Dana White dubbing Khabib Nurmagomedov the GOAT

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) was extremely impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

With that said, the longtime UFC light heavyweight kingpin in ‘Bones’ is not willing to dub ‘The Eagle’ the “greatest of all time” in mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) put his undefeated record on the line in today’s UFC 254 headliner when he squared off with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

The highly anticipated title unification bout was thought to be the stiffest challenge of Khabib’s illustrious career. Even Jon Jones had picked ‘The Highlight’ to pull off the upset by way of knockout.

However, that proved far from the case as Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to make quick work of Justin Gaethje, earning a second round submission victory.

Following his sensational performance at UFC 254, ‘The Eagle’ shocked many fight fans by announcing his retirement from the sport.

Many fans and analysts assumed UFC President Dana White would be infuriated by the news but instead the sometimes brash boss praised Khabib and dubbed him the “greatest fighter of all time“.

Those remarks from White did not sit well with Jon Jones, who proceeded to send out the following messages refuting Dana’s claim on Twitter.

I’m just going to ask for the heavyweight championship belt and see if they give it to me. Since we can just ask for things now 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this is even a conversation is mine blowing to me. https://t.co/DiJQ4X5vjl — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Jon Jones continued to respond to fans:

I ask why should he just be handed a goat status, people tell me I should just let him have his moment. “Unfortunately his moment” is associated with my life‘s work https://t.co/F4rRVE7wE4 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

The same Company who accused me of possible steroids vindicated me from it. If I just started fighting for titles four fights ago, I look like an absolute beast too. But OK, I guess you’re only worth your last performance in this game🥴 https://t.co/cwhb7BZX1J — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020