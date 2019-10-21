Jon Jones teases move to heavyweight to fight ‘winner of DC and Stipe’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was pretty active on Twitter over the weekend, particularly after undefeated light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes picked up a big win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

One of the topics Jones addressed was a long-discussed move up to the heavyweight division. The light heavyweight champ discussed the topic after he was encouraged by a fan to move up a weight class, and seemed open to the idea.

I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge https://t.co/PfTK5LxrJN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

“I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge,” Jones write in response to this fan.

Probably going to need a few months to pack on some muscle anyway — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

“Probably going to need a few months to pack on some muscle anyway,” he added in a followup Tweet, discussing one of the barriers to a move to heavyweight.

Jon Jones has long stood out as the world’s top light heavyweight — and possibly the best fighter ever. That being said, he’s yet to hike up to heavyweight, despite widespread fan interest.

As Jones implies, the UFC heavyweight title will next be on the line when Stipe Miocic defends the title against the former champion Daniel Cormier at a yet to be determined date. Cormier and Miocic are tied 1-1 across two previous fights. Cormier won the first encounter by first-round knockout, while Miocic settled the score in their recent rematch, reclaiming the belt via fourth-round TKO.

Cormier also has a fierce rivalry with Jon Jones. That being said, Cormier intends to retire after his trilogy fight with Miocic, no matter the outcome.

Do you think it’s time for Jon Jones to move up to the UFC heavyweight division?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.