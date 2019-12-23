Firas Zahabi jokes about how Georges St-Pierre avoids Alien abduction

Sometimes in mixed martial arts we can all take ourselves a little bit too seriously — which is why we need a bit of comic relief from time to time. Enter Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre happens to be one of the most successful fighters in the history of the sport. The Canadian is a fascinating character with many different traits, many of which are great, and some of which are a little bit odd.

The former two-weight world champion has spoken in the past about supposedly encountering aliens, and in the world of MMA, the fans will always take something like that and run with it for as long as they possibly can.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, St-Pierre’s head coach Firas Zahabi spoke about the phenomenon.

”I share a hotel room with him many times,” Zahabi said of St-Pierre (via MMA Mania). “He puts a foam roller up against the door like this. I move it, I put it away – ‘No, bro, leave it there!’ For what? ‘In case the aliens get us.’ He’ll know the next day because the foam roller was moved.”

Rogan, of course, couldn’t resist asking a few questions.

”Jesus Christ, doesn’t he think the aliens can come through the walls?” Rogan asked. “How are they taking him out? Taking him through the hallway holding his hand?”

”Because they wipe his memory after,” Zahabi said. “But he’ll know because they don’t know he put the foam roller there. So when they move it, it’s a cue for him to remember.”

It also appears as if St-Pierre isn’t totally ruling out the possibility of returning to the Octagon despite his recent retirement.

”It has to be a mega-fight,” Zahabi said. “He doesn’t wanna be champion and fight once every four months. That’s done. THat’s not gonna happen no more. But one megafight. Invite him back for a megafight, see if you can entice him. Because he’s a competitor. He’s still training. Ripped, shredded, fighting. He could do five rounds. He can get in fight shape. He’s there. He’s a very young 38 year old. I would tell you he’s like a 20 year old.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/23/2019.