Jon Jones shuts down Israel Adesanya fight, takes shot at Eugene Bareman: “Your boy has almost no takedown defense or offense off his back”

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones took a shot at Israel Adesanya’s coach, saying “Your boy has almost no takedown defense or offense off his back.”

Adesanya lost a unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC 259 event. Aside from being statistically outstruck on the feet, Adesanya was also dominated on the floor. Blachowicz was able to take his opponent down in the later rounds of the fight, lay on him, and beat him up from the top position. Adesanya, who was tired at that point of the fight from a bigger man laying on top of him, was not able to muster any offense from his back and went on to drop the decision on the judges’ cards.

Following the fight, Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman revealed that the UFC planned on having Adesanya fight for the heavyweight championship if he had gotten by Blachowicz. However, things didn’t go his way, and at this point, the odds of Adesanya ever moving up to heavyweight seem slim, as does a return to light heavyweight. Seeing what his coach was saying in the wake of his loss to Blachowicz, Jones criticized both Adesanya and Bareman for not having the complete skill set to compete with fighters like Blachowicz.

Give it up coach, we’ve all seen your cards, your boy has almost no take down defense or offense off his back. Now you’re just being a cloud trout, if you would honestly send him in there against a 260lb wrestler after that last performance, you don’t care about his well being https://t.co/rsQYNhrA93 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

Jones is set to take on the winner of the UFC 260 main event between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou later this summer. Adesanya, meanwhile, will move back down to middleweight for his next fight. It sure seems like Jones wants nothing to do with him anymore, but that’s not stopping Bareman from trying to goad Jones into still being interested in this matchup.

