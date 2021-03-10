Dana White plans to make a massive wager on Ben Askren to beat Jake Paul

Dana White likes Ben Askren’s chances to beat Jake Paul.

On April 17, Askren will make his professional boxing debut against YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul. It is a fight that has captured the attention of the world as this will be Paul’s toughest test to date, and if he can get past Askren, he proves to everyone he is a legit combat sports athlete.

In the lead-up to the fight, many pundits have been backing Paul due to his experience in boxing. Currently, he is a -265 favorite with Askren being a +225 underdog. Dana White, however, doesn’t understand that. Speaking on Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, White got into a debate with Zab Judah about this fight which led to White saying he will bet $1 million on Askren to beat Paul.

Dana White: Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f*****g boxer. This guy is a f*****g YouTube kid.

Zab Judah: He has been working hard, though, Dana. He has been working hard, I watched him, I saw him put it together. I’m just saying, I watched with my eyes.

White: Zab, no bulls**t. You are hanging out with the kid and you say he can fight?

Judah: Yes

White: The kid that he is going to fight is a wrestler, a decorated wrestler. But, he has actually fought real guys. He has been a world champion in other organizations in MMA.

Judah: It is different though Dana when you are standing up. From wrestling to standing up and letting his hands fly, one thing I can say about him (Jake Paul), he’s got hands. I’m not joking he’s got hands.

White: Alright, I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f*****g fight. A million dollars he loses this fight.

It is interesting to see Dana White back Ben Askren given the fact the two of them used to not get along. However, he is backing a former UFC fighter against Jake Paul, who is someone White is not a fan of.

What do you make of Dana White saying he will bet $1 million on Ben Askren to beat Jake Paul?