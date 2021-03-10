Veteran MMA referee Neil Hall passes away due to COVID-19 complications, fellow officials react

Veteran MMA official Neil Hall passed away on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 complications, his family announced in a public statement.

His wife Kath Hall shared on Facebook that her husband passed away after battling COVID-19. According to the statement, Hall had back surgery last summer but had an infection in the surgery area which wasn’t noticed until January. While getting treatment for his infection, Hall picked up COVID-19 and after three weeks of fighting, he passed away. Hall’s age was not immediately available. The family’s statement is as follows:

“Sadly, Neil Hall passed away today. He had a back operation in August and picked up an infection in the surgery area which wasn’t found till late January. He went into hospital for intravenous antibiotics for a week then came home, unfortunately it was with COVID. He spent three weeks trying to fight Covid pneumonia but sadly he lost his fight today. Over the years, Neil has met many people from all over the world and has had lots of fantastic experiences. Today we have to say goodbye to him.”

Hall, a veteran MMA referee who officiated numerous UFC and Cage Warriors events, among others, was one of the most respected mixed martial arts officials on the international fight scene. Following his death, a number of mixed martial arts officials who knew Hall took to social media to remember their fallen friend.

MMA referee Marc Goddard

Absolutely devastating news tonight that Neil Hall very sadly passed away. Anyone who’s anyone in UKMMA will have known Neil. A tough as nails gritty northerner who wore his heart on his sleeve & was just a bloody good bloke. A friend & colleague of 20 years. God bless you. RIP pic.twitter.com/0Q5wULTgsw — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) March 10, 2021

Cage Warriors play-by-play man Brad Wharton

The UKMMA scene has lost a pioneer and a cornerstone of officiating today. Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable Neil Hall. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/hlWr4XSGYN — 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚍 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚗 (@MMABrad48) March 10, 2021

MMA judge Ben Cartlidge

Sleep easy my friend. You've got no idea how much you helped me out, and what a great travelling companion you were, wherever we ended up on various adventures. pic.twitter.com/JzFUA8503B — Ben Cartlidge (@BenCartlidge80) March 10, 2021

We here are BJPenn.com extend our deepest sympathies to the Hall family for their loss.