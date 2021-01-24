Jon Jones shares his prediction for ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ at UFC 257

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has shared his prediction for tonight’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to square off for a second time in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi. The pair first collided at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Jon Jones, who is currently working on his transformation to heavyweight, shared his prediction for tonight’s ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ fight with an unlikely source.

‘Bones’ was visited at his home by some young fight fans interested in learning who he was picking in the UFC 257 main event.

“I’ve got Conor McGregor winning all day.” – Jones replied to the youngsters.

The mixed martial arts legend then asked the boys who they were picking to win, and they seemingly echoed his prediction.

Jon Jones shared a video of his humorous conversation with his surprise guests on his Instagram page.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) last competed at UFC 246 where he needed just 40-seconds to stop Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest. Prior to the victory, the Irishman was coming off a submission loss to bitter rival and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

As for Jon Jones, the longtime UFC light heavyweight kingpin is expected to fight either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic for the promotions heavyweight title later this summer.

McGregor and Poirier are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon around 11pm CST this evening.

