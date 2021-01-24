Amanda Nunes responds to callout from UFC 257 winner Julianna Pena

UFC ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes has responded after receiving a callout from UFC 257 winner Julianna Pena.

Pena (10-4 MMA) returned to the Octagon earlier this evening for a bantamweight bout with Sara McMann. The former TUF 18 winner looked great this evening on Fight Island and wound up finishing McMann with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Immediately following her impressive victory, Julianna Pena took to the mic where she proceeded to issue a challenge to two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

“I just beat the best wrestler in the division. I have some news, Amanda Nunes I want to fight you. This girl is fighting a girl that only has three wins? Nobodies had a tougher road in the UFC except for me, and I want to fight Amanda so quit ducking. That’s my fight.” – Julianna Pena proclaimed.

It did not take long for the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ to receive a response from ‘The Lioness’. Amanda Nunes promptly took to Twitter where she issued the following scathing response to Pena’s challenge.

Ducking? You couldn’t even make yourself a contender for me. @VenezuelanVixen #UFC257 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 24, 2021

‘The Lioness’ is set to return to the Octagon on March 6 at UFC 259 where she will attempt to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA) will enter that contest sporting an eleven-fight win streak, he most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer in a bantamweight title fight at UFC 250.

As for Pena, the former TUF 18 winner is now 2-2 over her past four fights. During that stretch, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ has suffered losses to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

