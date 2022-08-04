Jon Jones shares a video of him hitting pads ahead of heavyweight debut: “I’m exactly where I need to be”

Jon Jones appears to be inching closer to making his heavyweight debut.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt following his win over Dominick Reyes, he said he would be moving up to heavyweight. Yet, nearly three years later he has yet to make that move. However, ‘Bones’ had been bulking up and now took to Instagram to release a video of him training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

“Right now I’m exactly where I need to be, I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

As of right now, Jones does not have his heavyweight debut booked but he has been vocal in saying he wants Stipe Miocic, with the fight likely happening this year. Dana White has also said that is the fight he wants to make.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Jon Jones is ready to go,” White said on The Jim Rome Show. “We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic… It’s very interesting because I’m a huge believer in ring rust. But for all the negative things you could say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things that have happened, he’s the best. He’s definitely the best of all time.”

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest), as mentioned, has not fought since UFC 247 when he beat Dominick Reyes. Prior to that, he beat Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith by decision to defend his belt after scoring a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim his light heavyweight title after his suspension.

How do you think Jon Jones will fare at heavyweight? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!