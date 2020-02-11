Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones is ‘washed up’ after UFC 247 performance

Israel Adesanya was not impressed by Jon Jones’ performance at UFC 247.

In the main event of UFC 247, Jones edged out a decision win over Dominick Reyes, in a bout many fighters and fans thought the challenger had won. It was a close fight and for the second fight in a row, many thought “Bones” should have lost his title.

Although he did win in the judges’ eyes, his rival in Israel Adesanya was not impressed by ‘Bones’ performance. He believes the light heavyweight champ, who has reigned over the division since 2011 is now washed up.

“I’ve seen him. I’ve seen what I needed to see,” Adesanya said to SportingNews. In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t. Compare his fifth round to my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum, there’s a difference.

“He’s washed up. He’s done,” Adesanya continued. “His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing s—. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s—, he was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

Although Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been going at one another for months in interviews, he doesn’t think Bones lost. Instead, he believes the fight should have been scored a draw and the two could have then ran it back.

“It was close. There’s ways you can look at that fight,” he said. “Some people scored it Jones, some people scored it Dominick. Dominick thought he won the fight, Jones thought he won the fight. Some say draw. I would have given it a draw, but it’s one of those things; they put it on the line and it was a good fight, but I give it a draw.”

With the rivalry brewing, both men need to keep a hold of their belts. For Adesanya, he is set to fight Yoel Romero at UFC 248 but remains adamant he will fight Jones in 2021 and prove to everyone he is the top guy.

“I’ve seen what I needed to see; I’m the guy,” he said. “First, I have to take care of Romero. I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 — I don’t care if [Jones is] still the champ or not — Raiders Stadium [in Las Vegas] in 2021, I’m going to go up there to 205 and do what I do.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.