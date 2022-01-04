Amanda Serrano wants Valentina Shevchenko fight if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul challenge

Amanda Serrano is letting it be known that she fears no woman.

The current multi-weight boxing champion fought her last two matches as the co-main event to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Winning both to extend her winning streak to 28, the 42-1-1 Puerto Rico native is only looking up – even if that means a huge return to MMA.

I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer. Let’s make history. — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) January 2, 2022

On New Year’s day 2022, Paul gave Dana White five days to accept his challenge that would result in his retirement from boxing and presumably lead to an MMA fight in the UFC opposite Jorge Masvidal. Paul made just three requests; 1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50,000, 2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50 percent of the UFC annual revenues, and 3. Provide long-term health care to all fighters.

Amanda Serrano, 33, has made a career off her hands in the boxing world. Due to her many accomplishments in that realm of combat sports, it easily goes overlooked that she is unbeaten in her MMA (2-0-1) and competitive Jiu-Jitsu (5-0) careers. Serrano’s last MMA fight took place in June 2021 when she scored a first-minute guillotine against Valentina Garcia.

As for the reigning UFC flyweight champion in Valentina Shevchenko, she just wrapped up another successful year with two finishes in two title defenses. “The Bullet” last fought in September when earning a fourth-round TKO against Lauren Murphy.