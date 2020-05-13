Jon Jones says he has spoiled fight fans: “Now victory isn’t enough”

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones feels he has spoiled fight fans to the point that simply winning his fights is not longer enough.

While many fans and pundits alike consider Jones to be the greatest of all time, he has certainly had some difficulty in defending the Light Heavyweight Championship in his last two fights.

After scraping past Thiago Santos via split decision last year, Jones came within a whisker of losing his belt to an incredibly well-prepared Dominick Reyes in February. He feels fans would appreciate these wins more if he hadn’t spoiled them with so many dominant wins previously.

“It’s my fault, over the last decade Ive spoiled the fight fans,” Jones wrote. “Dominated Anthony for 25 minutes and that wasn’t exciting. Went back and forth with Thiago and Dominick for 25 minutes and that wasn’t exciting. Now Victory isn’t enough, if I’m not finishing I can’t be the best.”

Jones has been linked with a series of different challengers in the last few months, including a Reyes rematch, a showdown with Jan Blachowicz and a superfight against Israel Adesanya. That being said, it’s not clear when or when he’ll fight next.

On Tuesday, he divulged that he’d happily meet Reyes in a rematch, but added that the UFC will have to make it worth his while.

I’d love to fight him again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line https://t.co/gBKBsGnrIk — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

