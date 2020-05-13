Dana White reacts after Joe Rogan expresses frustration with UFC 249 commentary setup

Joe Rogan expressed his frustration over not being able to sit beside fellow commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik multiple times during the UFC 249 broadcast.

The longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator in Rogan said it made no sense that the commentary team should have to work apart after they each endured and passed multiple tests for Covid-19.

“At least they let me do the post-fight interviews in the Octagon,” Joe Rogan said after the following comment from Daniel Cormier.

“You threw a fit,” Cormier replied. “You threw a fit before the show. This is insane, everyone’s been tested, we’re all clean!”

“They were going to make me do them from like two yards away,” Rogan explained. “We’re all clean. Everyone’s been tested, but they were going to make me do interviews from 50 feet away. I’m like, ‘I can’t, I want to see them, look into their eyes.’”

Dana White responded to the frustrations expressed by Joe Rogan during the UFC 249 post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, you know. Obviously, there is this whole social distancing and keeping people away from each other and everything. Everybody here was tested. The people that are still here we know are negative.” White said after being questioned about Rogan’s remarks during the broadcast. “Umm, I don’t know. You know, we’re just trying to… Like I was saying to John (Morgan) earlier, we’re still figuring this thing out. You know, this was the first one. It was a success. Wednesday will be better. Saturday will be better than that. So on and so forth.”

Joe Rogan also allegedly ignored the promotions request to keep a distance when interview with fighters at UFC 249. With that said, the longtime UFC commentator makes a valid point in regards to the need for social distancing to be implemented after such stringent testing was performed.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 13, 2020