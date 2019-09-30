Jon Jones responds to Chris Weidman

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is set to make his debut in the light heavyweight division when he takes on Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston — and he’s already thinking about a potential title fight with light heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

“I don’t think he’s looked that good, I don’t think he’s looked as dangerous,” Weidman said of Jones on a recent episode of Submission Radio. “He’s not finishing, and I see there’s a lot of… he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there.

“I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat him. You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu. So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

Jon Jones has now caught wind of these comments from Chris Weidman, he’s responding to the former middleweight champion with a bit of a warning.

““Yo I’m just checking the news,” Jones said in a video posted to Instagram (h/t MMA News). “Somebody tell Chris Weidman he don’t wanna fight me. Stop. Hey Chris, stop.”

“Be careful with that target you’re staring at on my back, it just might bite you in the ass,” the light heavyweight champ added in the caption for the post.

Jon Jones last fought at UFC 239 in July, when he scraped by Thiago Santos with a split decision victory. While he doesn’t currently have a fight booked, he’s expected to return to the cage in early 2020. If Weidman looks impressive against Reyes, it’s conceivable that he could be the champ’s next challenger.

