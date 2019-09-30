Darren Till says Jorge Masvidal loss hurt his confidence ‘for a while’

Darren Till’s loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London in March hurt his confidence for quite some time.

The Englishman was looking to rebound, this after falling short in his bid to dethrone Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Unfortunately Till, things did not go to plan as ‘Gamebred’ knocked him out cold in the second round.

Following the fight, Darren Till admitted the loss hurt his confidence as he ‘fell off the wagon’. He was hoping a win over Masvidal would lead to a title shot again and that dashed all those hopes.

“It hurt a lot for a while. A lot of guys say, ‘I wasn’t bothered’, but it hurt. Just because, I just know what could have been after that fight,” Darren Till said to BT Sport. “It could have been title, back in there, and a lot of stuff. I even said to coach Colin [Heron], win or lose this fight [with Masvidal], I wanna be straight back in the gym to fight again. But it never quite went that way, I just sort of fell off the wagon.

“All my life, I’ve had this crazy confidence that I’m just this superhuman being inside that Octagon and in life and it got knocked a bit. I’m not ashamed to say that. I want to get that back. It’s there, I’m still that confident guy that if you put me in front of everyone, I know I can beat them. I know there’s something in me that can beat everyone. I’ve got that technique, I’ve got that will. It got lost a bit after the fight, so I just had to find it.”

Yet, Darren Till says his confidence is back ahead of his upcoming fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. It will also mark his middleweight debut as the Englishman is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/30/2019.