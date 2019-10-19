Jon Jones responds after Daniel Cormier suggests Dominick Reyes’ size could give him problems

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has responded to Daniel Cormier, this after ‘DC’ suggested Dominick Reyes‘ size could give ’Bones’ problems.

Reyes kept his perfect record in check at last night’s UFC Boston event, defeating former middleweight champion Chris Weidman by way of first round knockout.

Following his sensational victory, Reyes took the opportunity to callout Jon Jones in his post-fight interview.

Shortly following the conclusion of last night’s event, Daniel Cormier spoke about the possibility of Dominick Reyes fighting ‘Bones’ next.

“He’s healthy after that big fight and Jones just got through his most recent court problems or whatever it was.. so why not let him fight?” Daniel Cormier said. “Dominick Reyes has the one key thing that has proven to give Jones pause, and that’s size.”

Jon Jones would respond to Cormier’s comments earlier this afternoon on Twitter, while also issuing a warning to Reyes.

“Size is definitely not my issue lol.” Jones captioned a video of Cormier’s comments on Twitter.

He then addressed Dom Reyes callout.

Many have talk shit, all have fallen. You will do the same — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

“Many have talked shit, all have fallen. You will do the same.”

Reyes would later reply to Jon Jones with the following challenge.

Let's run it and see who falls. https://t.co/sixcqlq8SV — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 19, 2019

“Let’s run it and see who falls.”

Jones was last seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where he retained his light heavyweight title by defeating Thiago Santos by split decision.

Would you like to see Dominick Reyes challenge reining UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones next? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom October 19, 2019