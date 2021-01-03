Jon Jones reflects on six-year anniversary of first fight with “hater” Daniel Cormier: “Stipe is your rival I’m your superior”

UFC superstar Jon Jones reflected on the six-year anniversary of his first fight with Daniel Cormier, saying it created a “hater” forever.

Jones and Cormier first met on Jan. 3, 2015, at UFC 182: Jones vs. Cormier. At the time Jones was the UFC light heavyweight champion and Cormier was challenging him for the belt. The two went five hard rounds that night, with Jones winning a unanimous decision in a “Fight of the Night” winning performance by both men. The fight would mark what would turn out to be a long-lasting rivalry between the two, who also rematched in 2017 at UFC 214.

In the years since their first meeting, Jones has had numerous issues with USADA and the athletic commissions in regards to drug testing, something which Cormier has not taken lightly in the years since, especially in the second fight where Jones tested positive for PEDs after head kicking Cormier. On the six-year anniversary of their first meeting at UFC 182, Jones took to his social media on Sunday to troll Cormier. The rivalry between these two is not dead.

Note: Jones later deleted the tweets, but here they are.

“On this day in history, I created a hater forever… Stipe is your rival I’m your superior.”

It’s incredible that this rivalry continues to burn strong six years later. So much has happened since then, with Cormier becoming a UFC champion at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. Jones, meanwhile, won and lost his 205lbs title a few times before finally making the move up to heavyweight for 2021.

Although Cormier is a retired fighter now, he showed in his trilogy fight at UFC 252 with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic that he still has some gas left in the tank at age 41. But the only way he would come back is for a big fight. Perhaps that could be a Jones trilogy fight one day, but at heavyweight instead.

Do you think we will ever see a trilogy fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at heavyweight?