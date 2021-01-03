Mike Perry warns fight fans against approaching him in 2021: “Please leave me alone unless you want to give me money”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry (14-7 MMA) has warned fight fans against approaching in him in 2021, this unless you want to give him money.

‘Platinum’ has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, his latest effort resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255.

Mike Perry is about to have his first child with girlfriend Latory Gonzalez and is encouraging fans to give him privacy in the coming year.

The brash welterweight fighter took to Twitter where he sent out the following messages to his fans.

I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, Im not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing , please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question. ✌️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

Mike Perry continued:

Idc, the fans suck, people suck , they crowd your space , they talk trash behind your back, they offer nothing but a waste of time, I like to be left alone with my little family and that’s all I want. I’m just tweeting these to tell y’all to mind your manners — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

‘Platinum’ did not stop there and proceeded to continue unloading on fight fans.

You’re all rude af, and I’m just the messenger. You think you deserve something for watching fights or you think you know how a fighter should act when you never stepped in the ring. Just remember none of you would talk that shit man to man. Your place is on Twitter #RealWorld — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

Perry’s remarks obviously struck a nerve with some fight fans, but ‘Platinum’ was not interested in retracting any of his words.

The fans don’t pay us. The company’s endorsements do. The money is already on contract. My real fans know what I’m talking about and they watch out of love. The rest of y’all just salty. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

