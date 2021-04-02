Jon Jones reaffirms UFC release request, wants to be the face of another promotion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reaffirms his release request, saying he wants to be the face of another promotion.

Jones is currently involved in a very public contractual battle with UFC president Dana White over how much he will get paid to fight Francis Ngannou. Jones this week said that he turned down the UFC’s initial offer of $8 to $10 million, saying that would be “way too low” for a fight of this magnitude. He then took to his social media to request he would be released from the UFC. Speaking on the “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast,” Jones once again reaffirmed his desire to be released and explained why he wants to find a new home.

“That’s the main problem about my situation currently. In any other professional, if you’re unhappy with the way you’re being treated or the way you’re being paid or whatever, you can just take your sh*t and leave and go to the next boss and see if they value you more. In my situation, I would be forced to retire from fighting completely unless I wanted to coach or own a gym. My hands are tied,” Jones said (h/t MMA News).

“I do believe wholeheartedly that the companies that own Bellator and these other leagues do have the same financial backing as the UFC had. And I do believe having Jon Jones be the new face of your promotion, especially today when I’m really making an effort for the first time to get my sh*t somewhat together. I do think right now is a good time for any company to have me and my goal is to be an asset to any company that I’m a part of. And I’ve got a feeling that if I were able to get out of my UFC contract, I would be huge for another company.”

