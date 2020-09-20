Pros react after Colby Covington TKO’s Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11

By
Chris Taylor
-
Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event was headlined by a key welterweight battle between former division champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Woodley (19-5-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most previous efforts, ‘The Chosen One’ has suffered unanimous decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15 -2 MMA) was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event was another dominant performance from Colby Covington who utilized his insane pace and cardio to dismantle Woodley for the better portion of four rounds before eventually earning a finish in round five.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:19 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Covington defeating Woodley below:

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next following his TKO victory over Tyron Woodley this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020