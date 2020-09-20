Pros react after Colby Covington TKO’s Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event was headlined by a key welterweight battle between former division champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Woodley (19-5-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most previous efforts, ‘The Chosen One’ has suffered unanimous decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15 -2 MMA) was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event was another dominant performance from Colby Covington who utilized his insane pace and cardio to dismantle Woodley for the better portion of four rounds before eventually earning a finish in round five.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO at 1:19 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Covington defeating Woodley below:

Apparently it’s cold sore season 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/12S7Fx2NVe — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

The blood is bad in this one. Let’s get it boys #UFCVegas11 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 20, 2020

The chin of @ColbyCovMMA ain’t the same since @USMAN84kg broke his jaw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 20, 2020

This feels like a PPV main event !!! These boys are about to deliver @ColbyCovMMA vs @TWooodley up next!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 20, 2020

Best case scenario…Colby loses and busts all my bets. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) September 20, 2020

Throw the Thor Hammer Woodley!!! #UFCVegas11 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

Tyron needs to let his hands go #UFCVegas11 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 20, 2020

I would like to see @TWooodley go forward and wrestle him and then look for punches with his wrestling!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 20, 2020

Colby up 3 RDs. Can’t deny that he is a cardio machine. Still 10min left for Woodley to open up and land something big, like he has in the past. He’s gotta want this tho. Colby wants it. #UFCVegas11 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

I always remember Shawn shirk in the corner against Matt Hughes , his coaches said shoot first if you can’t stop him from taking you down — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 20, 2020

Colby 4 to None.

When you have been fighting your whole career with your back by the cage you’re not gonna be able to make the adjustment on the spot.

And with good wrestler that’s definitely not a good strategy #UFCVegas10 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 20, 2020

Mma blackbelt. — michael (@bisping) September 20, 2020

Love him or hate him Covington can fight ! @ColbyCovMMA Very hard to see this last stretch of fights for my man @TWooodley. That’s like 15 rounds in a row where he hasn’t been able to get going. Gotta take a real look at what’s next. But great win by Colby!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 20, 2020

Man Trump bout to win again 😒😒 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next following his TKO victory over Tyron Woodley this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020