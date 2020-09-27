Jon Jones reacts after Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Jon Jones was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 253 main event between undefeated middleweights Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya (19-0 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero this past March. Prior to his lackluster unanimous decision win over the Cuban, ‘Stylebender’ had earned a sensational knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) was most previously in action at UFC 241 in August of 2019 where he defeated the aforementioned Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision. Prior to outpointing ‘The Soldier of God‘, Costa had finished all twelve of his previous opponents, which included eleven wins by knockout.

Jon Jones, who recently vacated his light heavyweight title in order to move up to heavyweight, had engaged in verbal feuds with both ‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Eraser’ prior to tonight’s fight. With that said, ‘Bones’ reaction to tonight’s UFC 253 main event was highly anticipated by many fight fans.

Tonight’s UFC 253 headliner proved to be a rather one sided affair. Israel Adesanya was able to batter Paulo Costa with a barrage of low kicks in the opening round. Then, in round two, ‘Stylebender’ would drop the Brazilian bomber with a strike and promptly finish him off with ground and pound.

Official UFC 253 Result: Israel Adesanya TKO’s Paulo Costa at 3:49 of Round 2

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to Adesanya defeating Costa below:

What’s up with Izzy right tit — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Costa done with the antics yet? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Hey Costa, fuck off — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next following his TKO victory over Paulo Costa this evening on Fight Island and what do you think of the comments from former UFC champion Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020