Dominick Reyes issues statement following KO loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253

Dominick Reyes received his second title opportunity when he squared off with Jan Blachowicz for the promotions vacant light heavyweight championship at UFC 253.

Reyes had previously challenged for the UFC’s light heavyweight title this past February against Jon Jones, but ultimately wound up suffering a decision loss to the longtime division kingpin in ‘Bones’.

While ‘The Devastator’ was originally campaigning for an immediate rematch, Jones decided to vacate the promotions 205-pound title in hopes of making a run at heavyweight.

Although disappointed by Jones’ decision, ‘Bones’ moving up a weight class once again opened the door for Dominick Reyes to have another chance to fight for the title.

Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way against Jan Blachowicz this evening. The Polish star was able to get off some heavy kicks early in the fight, this before ultimately putting Reyes away with punches in round two.

The setback marked Reyes’ second in a row and only loss number two of his young fighting career.

Shortly following tonight’s setback, Dominick Reyes took to Twitter with the following statement.

Well fuck! Gotta pull the trigger!!! Nothing left to do but get back up. Congrats to Jan, hell of a performance. #UFC253 #justgettingstarted — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) September 27, 2020

Prior to falling short in his past two title fights, Dominick Reyes was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Reyes’ former rival in Jon Jones was not silent during or after his loss this evening, you can see all of ‘Bones’ comments regarding tonight’s UFC 253 co-headliner here.

