Jorge Masvidal responds after Leon Edwards accuses him of turning down a UFC fight: “I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you?”

Jorge Masvidal responded after Leon Edwards accused him of turning down a UFC fight: “I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you?”

Masvidal has not fought since being knocked out by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 back in April. Following that fight, Masvidal has been connected to matchups against the likes of fellow welterweight contenders in Edwards and Gilbert Burns, but so far, he has not been booked for a fight. And if you ask Masvidal, when he does eventually step back into the Octagon, he won’t be fighting against Edwards next.

Speaking on the MMA Uncensored podcast, Masvidal explained why he’s moving on from a fight against Edwards. According to “Gamebred,” Edwards has ignored his calls for a fight. As far as Masvidal is concerned, Edwards has gone AWOL and he is now more interested in potentially fighting someone else instead.

“That guy is such a talking f*cking machine. Cause the contract’s in front of his face, he’s said no like two or three times already. We’re already moving on. We’re not gonna saying names or nothing. I do a lot of this when it comes to contracts. It’s either yes or no when a contract gets put in front of me,” Masvidal said (h/t MMAFighting). “Who is the highest ranked guy with the most money I can make, that’s who I’m going with. Leon was talking about I turned down the fight. No, you f*cking moron of a person. I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you? Who the f*ck are you again? Now I got some spare time, I’ll beat this guy’s f*cking teeth in but he’s nowhere to be found. So we might have to move on cause he’s a coward.”

Do you want to see the UFC book Jorge Masvidal against Leon Edwards next?