Maycee Barber responds to Paige VanZant turning down fight

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber has responded to the reports that Paige VanZant has turned down a fight against her.

Maycee Barber posted a video on her Instagram where she explained to PVZ why she wants to fight her. Here’s what Barber said.

Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) just posted this to her IG. Apparently her response to Paige VanZant’s (@paigevanzant) statement earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/ogHsbrAIPO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 25, 2019

“Alright so I’m out at the P.I. (UFC Performance Institute) getting my recovery in, and this thing, my little phone here, just keeps blowing up about Paige VanZant trying to get a fight. She keeps going on and on about this respect and this trying to get a girl from her girl power union to come out and fight her in the cage.” Maycee Barber said. “And listen Paige, I’m not looking to fight you out of respect. I’m looking to go out there and sign a contract to fight another girl and have her actually show up. And I saw your thing on TMZ about begging Dana for a fight and listen. Dana White, TMZ, Paige Vanzant, I’m right here! I’ve been waiting. So either sign the contract and show up, otherwise give me a contract with someone with the last name VanZant.”

Maycee Barber called out Paige VanZant after her first-round knockout win over Gillian Robertson at last week’s UFC Boston event, a victory that improved her UFC record to 3-0 with three knockout wins. VanZant responded by posting on Instagram saying that she would fight literally anyone else at women’s 115lbs or 125lbs except for Maycee Barber.

As for VanZant, she is coming off of a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January but hasn’t fought since due to an arm injury. VanZant is a free agent after one more fight on her UFC contract and is likely looking at getting a winnable fight in her next outing. She may look at Maycee Barber as a risky fight with little upside, which is why she’s declining it.

