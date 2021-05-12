Jon Jones is looking like an absolute behemoth in latest training photos

Jon Jones may not have a fight booked for his heavyweight debut, but that hasn’t stopped him from making huge leaps in his physical transformation.

It was originally thought that ‘Bones’ would make his heavyweight debut against the winner of March’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch at UFC 260. However, after ‘The Predator’ dethroned the Cleveland native with a second round knockout, negotiations between Jon Jones and UFC officials quickly went south.

According to UFC President Dana White, ‘Bones’ was demanding $30 million for the proposed super-fight with Ngannou and thus the promotion has opted to book ‘The Predator’ in a rematch with Derrick Lewis for his first attempt at a title defense.

While tensions between Jon Jones and the UFC appear to have simmered in recent days, the promotions former light heavyweight kingpin was not interested in entertaining his employers most recent proposal of fighting former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

Despite his next Octagon appearance being up in the air, Jones has continued to make tremendous strides in his physical transformation to heavyweight.

As showcased in his latest Instagram post, the pound-for-pound great is not only looking like a true heavyweight, but also an absolute behemoth.

“If you’re the baddest motherfuck*r in the room, you’re probably not training with the right people.” – Jon Jones captioned the photos.

Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 in February of 2020.

‘Bones’ will now likely to have sit and wait for the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 which is slated to take place later this summer.

