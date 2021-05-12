Alexander Gustafsson announces summer comeback: “I’m coming back stronger than ever”

UFC heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson has announced that he plans to make his return to the Octagon this summer.

The popular Swede hasn’t fought since last July when he was beaten by Fabricio Werdum in an upset submission defeat over on Fight Island. The loss marked his third in a row but his first at heavyweight after setbacks against Jon Jones and Anthony Smith at 205 pounds.

Many have wondered whether or not Gustafsson’s time in the spotlight is slowly but surely coming to an end, but the man himself doesn’t appear to agree with that assessment.

At the age of just 34, he’s preparing to make another run – one would think at heavyweight.

“I have spent hours and hours in preparation. This summer I will dig deep inside myself.

Warning – I’m coming back stronger than ever. Stay in touch.

I will offer you the possibility to follow me all the way.”

Gustafsson has long since been viewed as a fan favorite dating all the way back to his first fight against Jon Jones. On that night, Gustafsson came within a whisker of winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in a bout that many still consider one of the greatest in UFC history.

He’s had an uneven run since then with some notable defeats along the way but through all of the noise and the chaos, his fans have stuck by his side.

If he does return at heavyweight he’s going to be doing so in the midst of a real resurgence at the top of the division, but if he can string a few impressive wins together, anything is possible.

Will Alexander Gustafsson be able to get back to his very best upon his return? Who do you think he will fight first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!