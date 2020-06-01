Jon Jones hits the streets of Albuquerque to clean up after protests

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is doing his part to clean up the streets Albuquerque, New Mexico after a number of protests hit the city over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Jones rallied a crew of volunteers, packed them into a van, and set out to do affect some positive change. He announced his mission in a post to his Instagram story.

“Alright, it’s time to put in some work,” Jones said. “Got a nice little crew of guys, volunteers.”

“Let’s get it,” he added. “Let’s see if we can find something to clean up. You guys need some help with you’re small businesses, we’re here. Hit us up. We’ll be here all day. Time to work.”

Jones was actually out during the weekend’s protests, and was caught on camera confiscating a can of spray paint from some would-be vandals.

Clearly, he’s focused on ensuring the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd stay peaceful, and that no local businesses are damaged as a result.

Jon Jones is currently embroiled in a heated contract dispute with the UFC, and has threatened to vacate his title if he’s not paid what he’s worth.

Stay tuned for more updates on the UFC light heavyweight champ as details emerge.