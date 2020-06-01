VIDEO | Jon Jones confiscates spray paint in Albuquerque protest: “Is this s**t even about George Floyd anymore?”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently confiscated a can of spray paint from a protester in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Like many cities across the United States, Albuquerque has been the setting of major protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer late last month.

Jones was out and about during the recent protests in his city, and intervened when he saw some young people toting cans of spray paint, keen to prevent local businesses from being vandalized

“Give me the spray can,” the champ can be heard repeating to a young person in a mask.

Jones caught the incident on video, and shared it on social media. See it below.

“Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!?” Jones wrote. “Why the fuck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Jon Jones is currently embroiled in a heated contract dispute with the UFC, and has threatened to vacate his title if he’s not paid what he’s worth. Stay tuned for more updates on the UFC light heavyweight champ as details emerge.