Jon Jones claps back at online troll for suggesting that he’s been skipping leg day

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones clapped back at an online troll for suggesting that he’s been skipping leg day.

Jones has been bulking up in anticipation of a potential move to the UFC heavyweight division for the past year, and he has been regularly posting videos and photos of his transformation to the UFC’s heaviest weight class. On Thursday, Jones clapped back at one of the trolls who took a shot at him for suggesting that he has skipped leg day. Seeing that comment, Jones decided to take a shot at the fan, though he later deleted the tweet.

Tremendous workout tonight 🙌🏾 should sleep like a baby. Good night everyone pic.twitter.com/JQ7PcVKVkC — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 28, 2021

Fan: When’s leg day?

Jones: Whenever your girl calls me again

Jones often plays the tweet-and-delete game, so it’s no surprise to see him have second thoughts about his comment towards the fan. It’s a funny comeback by Jones, though obviously, he had second thoughts about what he put out there as he later took it back.

Jones earlier this week revealed that he has hired boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as his new advisor, and the hope is that this hiring means that he can come to a deal with the UFC that would allow him to get his superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou done. Thus far, the UFC and Jones have not been able to strike a deal, and the promotion ended up giving Derrick Lewis the title shot instead of Jones, but now that Jones has new representation, the hope is that the UFC and Schaefer came come to a new deal.

In the meantime, Jones will continue to bulk up for the move up to heavyweight, while also occasionally taking a shot at the trolls when he can.

Do you think Jon Jones and the UFC will be able to come to a deal now that he has hired Richard Schaefer as his advisor?