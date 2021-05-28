Rob Font wants Petr Yan next: “The fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight”

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font says he wants Petr Yan next: “The fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight.”

Font is coming off of the biggest win of his UFC career to date, a five-round unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Font has now won four straight fights and he is one of the top-three ranked fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. He knows that a big fight is coming up for him his next time out, and if he had his choice, there is one man that he would want to fight more than anyone, and that’s Yan.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, Font was asked about his dream fight right now, and he said that if he had it his way, he would take on Yan in a fan-friendly war.

“Best case scenario? They give me Petr Yan right now and we get it going. Maybe do it for an interim belt, but I doubt that happens. We’ll see what’s up, but give me Petr Yan. He’s the only one available, the fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight and then I’ll take care of the belt for him. Just sit back, don’t worry about the belt, I’ll take it for him,” Font said.

Yan is currently without an opponent after losing the UFC bantamweight title via DQ to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. With Sterling currently injured, it’s possible Yan could fight Font next. But if the UFC doesn’t book him against Yan, Font says he will also settle for either the winner or loser of the July matchup between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

“Or, the loser, winner, whoever, of the Cory Sandhagen-T.J. Dillashaw fight. I definitely don’t want to wait that long, though. But you never know what happens if someone gets hurt, injured, that’s another waiting list I could potentially be on. Realistically, I know I don’t want to fight backwards. I’ll be patient. I’ve sat a year and I know what that feels like. There’s no need to fight anyone that’s behind me right now,” Font said.

Do you want to see Rob Font fight against Petr Yan next?