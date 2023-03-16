Jon Jones casts doubt on Stipe Miocic fight happening at UFC 290 in July: “Bro it’s simple, either you believe in yourself or you don’t”

Jon Jones may not be fighting Stipe Miocic after all.

Jones took to Twitter on Thursday to accuse Miocic of ducking him all last year and now revealed their fight in July may not be happening after all. Of course, after Jones submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, he called out Miocic and all signs pointed to that fight happening on International Fight Week this summer.

Yet, Jones now told Miocic to stop wasting everyone’s time as it appears negotiations have stalled.

Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 – July, September & December.

Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 16, 2023

Bro it’s simple, either you believe in yourself or you don’t. Either you want this challenge or you don’t. Stop wasting everyone’s time. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 16, 2023

As of right now, it’s uncertain what exactly is happening in negotiations but Jones obviously thinks the Miocic fight may not happen. It is a massive fight and one Jones was vocal in saying how much he wanted.

“There has never been a fight that means more to me than beating Stipe Miocic. I don’t think I’ve ever fought a GOAT and people consider him the greatest heavyweight of all time. None of my past champions that I’ve beat were considered GOATs, so this GOAT vs GOAT [matchup] means the world to me,” Jones said after UFC 285.

Jon Jones (27-1 and one No Contest) made his return to the UFC after three years away and submitted Gane in the first round to win the heavyweight title. Prior to that, he edged out a decision over Dominick Reyes and later vacated the light heavyweight belt.

Stipe Miocic (20-4), meanwhile, has not fought since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title. Miocic is considered to be the UFC’s heavyweight GOAT and holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem among others.

