Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors.

UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Apparently, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (26-1 MMA) wants a piece of the action at UFC 282 and wants to make his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

It was just a couple of days ago that Jones tweeted:

“I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape.”

Stipe Miocic, 40, last fought at UFC 260 in March of 2021 where he went down to defeat by KO against Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA).

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Jones doubled down with a message for Miocic:

I’m bringing all the heat @Stipemiocic, I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract #Ufc282 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2022

Jones, 35, has not entered the Octagon since February of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) by unanimous decision in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 247.

UFC President, Dana White, did speak on ‘The Jim Rome Show’ this past June, saying Jones is ready to return to the Octagon:

“Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis (Ngannou) depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic.”

To date, the UFC have yet to comment if such a fight is in the works for UFC 282, but obviously Jones is putting the pressure on to make it happen.

