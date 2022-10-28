Aljamain Sterling celebrates financial milestone following UFC 280 win: “I finally hit $1 million comfortably”

Aljamain Sterling is celebrating a financial milestone following his UFC 280 win.

It was Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event last Saturday, October 22nd. The outcome was a TKO win for the 33-year-old ‘Funk Master’, solidifying him as the UFC bantamweight champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of ‘The MMA Hour’, Sterling spoke about life being good to him saying (h/t MMANews):

“I can say one thing’s for certain. My bank account, I finally hit $1 million comfortably, with my three houses and all my other investments, not including those, just straight up actually breaking that, and I’m super-proud of that.”

Continuing, Aljamain Sterling said:

“It might not be something to brag about to other sports, but for someone whose been in a sport like this where the pay scale isn’t the craziest, I’m proud to say that of all the things I’ve been able to do: buy my mom a house, buy myself a house — where I’m at right now I’m in a very good place in my life. And thankfully, it’s because of Dana and Hunter (Campbell), Lorenzo (Fertitta), those guys. Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have this platform to do this.”

As for what is next for Aljamain Sterling – there are rumors that Dana White and company may be looking at matching him up with former champion Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since May of 2020 at UFC 249 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) and then announced his retirement in a post-fight interview.

Others are speculating that the UFC will match Sterling up with Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) who is hot off a victory over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA).

Whoever Aljamain Sterling gets into the cage with – he is ready.

Who would you like to see ‘Funk Master’ challenge next?

