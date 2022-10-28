x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Aljamain Sterling celebrates financial milestone f...
MMA NewsAljamain SterlingHenry CejudoUFC

Aljamain Sterling celebrates financial milestone following UFC 280 win: “I finally hit $1 million comfortably”

Susan Cox

Aljamain Sterling is celebrating a financial milestone following his UFC 280 win.

It was Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event last Saturday, October 22nd. The outcome was a TKO win for the 33-year-old ‘Funk Master’, solidifying him as the UFC bantamweight champion.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on a recent episode of ‘The MMA Hour’, Sterling spoke about life being good to him saying (h/t MMANews):

“I can say one thing’s for certain. My bank account, I finally hit $1 million comfortably, with my three houses and all my other investments, not including those, just straight up actually breaking that, and I’m super-proud of that.”

- Advertisement -

Continuing, Aljamain Sterling said:

“It might not be something to brag about to other sports, but for someone whose been in a sport like this where the pay scale isn’t the craziest, I’m proud to say that of all the things I’ve been able to do: buy my mom a house, buy myself a house — where I’m at right now I’m in a very good place in my life. And thankfully, it’s because of Dana and Hunter (Campbell), Lorenzo (Fertitta), those guys. Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have this platform to do this.”

As for what is next for Aljamain Sterling – there are rumors that Dana White and company may be looking at matching him up with former champion Henry Cejudo.

- Advertisement -

Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since May of 2020 at UFC 249 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) and then announced his retirement in a post-fight interview.

Others are speculating that the UFC will match Sterling up with Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) who is hot off a victory over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA).

Whoever Aljamain Sterling gets into the cage with – he is ready.

Who would you like to see ‘Funk Master’ challenge next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Next articleOn last fight of deal, Jared Vanderaa switched camps and vows to finish Waldo Cortes-Acosta to earn a new contract

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy