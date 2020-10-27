Jon Jones calls new UFC pound-for-pound rankings “number one bullsh*t”

UFC legend Jon Jones reacted to the new UFC rankings, calling them “number one bullsh*t” after falling below Khabib Nurmagomedov at P4P.

Jones was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter for a long time before Nurmagomedov finally took over the spot following his second-round submission over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Jones has now fallen to second in the P4P rankings, and he’s not happy about the movement, as he believes he’s done more than enough to earn his spot at the top.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jones trashed the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion🤷🏾‍♂️ Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Jones certainly has a point here. After all, the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t lost a fight since 2009, when he dropped a controversial disqualification to Matt Hamill. Since then, he’s racked up a 17-0, 1 NC record with the lone blemish a No Contest against Daniel Cormier. Since that NC, he’s won four straight fights. Overall, Jones has a 20-1, 1 NC record in the Octagon with the lone loss coming via DQ.

As for Nurmagomedov, the win over Gaethje improved his MMA record to 29-0 with a perfect 13-0 run in the Octagon. However, as Jones pointed out, many of Nurmagomedov’s earlier wins in the UFC came against unranked opponents, and it’s only over the last few years that “The Eagle” started to fight the top fighters at lightweight. Nurmagomedov has beat everyone in his path, but he only has three title defenses. Then again, he was incredibly dominant, and his recent stretch has been better than Jones.’

