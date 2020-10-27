UFC 254 medical suspensions: Jared Cannonier facing six-month sit

The medical suspensions for UFC 254 have been released, and as expected, a handful of fighters are facing long sits on the sidelines.

Most notably, middleweight contender Jared Cannonier could be out for six months following his decision loss to the division’s former champion Robert Whittaker. Nathaniel Wood and Liana Jojua are also facing six-month suspensions following losses to Casey Kenny and Miranda Maverick.

See the full medical suspensions for UFC 254 below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 254 Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje

7 Days to Khabib for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Gaethje for Mandatory Rest

Robert Whittaker defeated Jared Cannonier

7 Days to Whittaker for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Cannonier or cleared by Negative Left wrist – Mandatory 30 / 21 No Contact

Alexander Volkov defeated Walt Harris

7 Days to Volkov for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Harris for TKO and 21 Days No Contact

Phil Hawes defeated Jacob Malkoun

7 Days to Hawes for Mandatory Rest

60 Days to Malkoun for KO and 45 Days No Contact – CT Negative

Lauren Murphy defeated Liliya Shakirova

7 Days to Murphy for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Shakirova for Mandatory Rest

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Ion Cutelaba

7 Days to Ankalaev for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Cutelaba for KO and 30 Days No Contact

UFC 254 Undercard

Tai Tuivasa defeated Stefan Struve

7 Days to Tuivasa for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Struve for KO and 30 Days No Contact

Casey Kenney defeated Nathaniel Wood

30 Days to Kenney for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

180 Days to Wood or cleared by Negative Right Hand XRay – Mandatory 30 / 21 Days No Cont.

Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Alex Oliveira

7 Days to Rakhmonov for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Rakhmonov for Mandatory Rest

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

7 Days to Jung for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Alvey and 21 Days No Contact

Miranda Maverick defeated Liana Jojua

7 Days to Maverick for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Jojua or cleared by ENT – Mandatory 60 Days and 45 Days No Contact

Joel Alvarez defeated Alexander Yakovlev

7 Days to Alvarez for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Yakovlev for Mandatory Rest