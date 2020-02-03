VIDEO | Joe Rogan flaunts shredded physique, credits ‘carnivore diet’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has recently been testing out the “carnivore diet” which, as it’s name suggests, is an all-meat diet.

This diet has been quite successful for Rogan, who says he’s lost all of his fat, and now has quite a physique to show off.

See Rogan’s new physique in the video below, posted to his Instagram account.

“Carnivore diet update: lost 12 pounds, feel amazing. Lots of aches and pains went away, and I have improvements in my vitiligo,” Rogan wrote in the caption for his post. “I’m impressed. I haven’t decided if I’m going to keep eating like this but this month was very beneficial. Edit: the explosive uber diarrhea stopped around 2 weeks in. It’s been totally normal last two weeks.”

While Rogan is looking seriously shredded these days, the carnivore diet did come with some side effects initially — as he eluded to in his post.

”Carnivore diet update; the good and the bad. Let’s start with the bad,” Rogan wrote on Facebook in the early days of his diet (h/t MMA Mania). “There’s really only one ‘bad’ thing, and that thing is diarrhea.

”I’m not sure diarrhea is an accurate word for it, like I don’t think a shark is technically a fish,” Rogan continued. “It’s a different thing, and with regular diarrhea I would compare it to a fire you see coming a block or two away and you have the time to make an escape, whereas this carnivore diet is like out of nowhere the fire is coming through the cracks, your doorknob is red hot, and all hope is lost. I haven’t shit my pants yet, but I’ve come to accept that if I keep going with this diet it’s just a matter of time before we lose a battle, and I fill my undies like a rainforest mudslide overtaking a mountain road.

”It’s that bad,” Rogan concluded. “It seems to be getting a little better every day, so there’s that to look forward to, but as of today I trust my butthole about as much as I trust a shifty neighbor with a heavy Russian accent that asks a lot of personal questions.”

Luckily, as Joe Rogan says, he was able to persevere through this rather disgusting chapter to get some impressive results.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.