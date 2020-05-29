Tyron Woodley roasts Leon Edwards for Masvidal brawl, Edwards fires back

Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards are no longer scheduled to fight, but the pair seem to have plenty of lingering animosity towards each other.

The pair were scheduled to fight in the main event of UFC London on March 21, but the card fell through due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Woodley was later matched up with Gilbert Burns, who he’ll fight tomorrow night.

Since their London fight fell through, they’ve taken numerous shots at one another, and this week, the trend has continued.

The first volley was fired by Woodley, who accused Edwards of taking a major L when he was punched by Jorge Masvidal backstage at a UFC event in 2019.

"Bruh, if you're watching this, never talk s— to nobody ever again… That's the biggest capital L I've seen in a long time."@TWooodley sent a message to Leon Edwards after finally seeing his backstage altercation with Jorge Masvidal in London

“Leon can never talk,” Woodley told ESPN. “I never went back and watched the full video of the backstage thing with Masvidal. I went back and watched the whole thing. Bruh, if you’re watching this, never talk s**t to nobody ever again. You are completely muted for life. You have a permanent time out. Where I’m from, can’t nobody walk around the street safely if that happens to them.

“He literally should not ever be able to say anything after he got done like that in the backstage,” Woodley added. “That’s the biggest capital L I’ve seen in a long time.”

It didn’t take long for Edwards to respond to this dig from Woodley. He issued his response in an interview with MMA Junkie, claiming that Woodley’s burgeoning rap career is a bigger L than his run-in with Masvidal.

“His rapping career is the biggest ‘L,’” Edwards said “That’s the biggest ‘L’ – his rapping. I don’t know. I think he had nothing to say. He’s talking about something that happened two years ago. Like, no way he hasn’t seen that video. He’s just using something to mention to keep his name relevant, really. It is what it is. It doesn’t bother me.”

Despite this back-and-forth, Edwards claims there’s no real bad blood between himself and Woodley.

“The only reason I was going to fight him was because he’s like, ‘I’m the best welterweight of all time,’ and I truly believe that I am better,” Edwards said. “So there’s no bad blood between me and him. I don’t know him. So all it is, I wanted to compete against him. He says he’s the best. I know I’m the best. So that’s all it was, and that’s where it stops.”

