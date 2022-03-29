Marvin Vettori shares his thoughts on Masvidal-Covington and Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock

Marvin Vettori had weighed in on the Masvidal-Covington altercation as well as Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock at The Oscars.

Vettori, 28, currently competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. A former Venator FC welterweight champion and now listed as #4 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

‘The Italian Dream’ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the aforementioned media hype saying:

I’ve been quite enough lol Masvidal did what he had to Will Smith is the kind of guy that since he is been through “soo much” he is entitled to slap somebody in front of the world and you still have to feel sorry for him. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 29, 2022

So there you have it, Marvin Vettori feels ‘Gamebred’ did what he had to do.

After Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) lost to Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 on March 5th, Masvidal took the fight out of the cage and onto the street just a few weeks later, on March 21st. Masvidal has since found himself charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, both charges are considered felonies.

As far as the Smith slap to Chris Rock – might be a bit of tongue n’cheek there – as Vettori claims Will has been through ‘soo much’ and we have to feel sorry for him.

The slap from Will Smith, heard across the world, followed by the very distasteful verbiage yelled out upon returning to his seat at the Oscars has blown up social media. Like Will Smith or not, he certainly put on a ‘show’ at the 94th Academy Awards which is likely to be talked about for years to come. Smith has issued an apology, after the fact, to Chris Rock but many are saying too little too late and that the apology only came about because the Academy committee is going to review Smith’s actions during the ceremony. Chris Rock, who handled the situation admirably, has not pressed charges to date.

As for what’s next for Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA), a highly anticipated matchup with Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) is targeted for UFC 275 which would see two of the best middleweights in the world meet in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Vettori that Masvidal did what he had to do as far as his attack on Covington? What are your thoughts on the Will Smith meltdown?