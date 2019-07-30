Johnny Walker responds to callout from Corey Anderson

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson recently set his sights on a showdown with streaking light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker. Anderson expressed his interest in this fight, which he hopes will go down at UFC 244 in New York City in November, on Twitter.

Wanted to dethrone the "King", they want me to derail a train, #JohnnyWalker thinks he's ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. #ufc #msg @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 29, 2019

Wanted to dethrone the “King”, they want me to derail a train, Johnny Walker thinks he’s ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. – Corey Anderson on Twitter.

Not long thereafter, Walker responded to this callout from Anderson. He seems to be all for it.

Let's dance together, and have a little fun, LHW needs a new king .🤭✌ — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) July 30, 2019

“Let’s dance together, and have a little fun, LHW needs a new king.” – Johnny Walker on Twitter.

Corey Anderson was recently attempting to set up a title fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but when UFC President Dana White stomped that possibility out, set his sights on Walker.

Dana White shoots down Corey Anderson getting the next shot against Jon Jones: "Corey Anderson's turned down about 50 fights in the last month. So no" #UFC240 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 28, 2019

“Corey Anderson’s turned down about 50 fights in the last month,” White said. “So no.”

At this point, it’s not clear if the UFC is interested in this potential Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker fight.

Anderson is currently three-fight win streak composed of impressive decision victories over Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and most recently, Swedish tank Ilir Latifi. He has not lost since 2017 when he suffered back-to-back knockouts at the hands of Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux. He’s currently 12-4 overall.

Walker, meanwhile, has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC roster, knocking out respectable foes in Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet and and Misha Cirkunov, all in highlight-reel fashion, and all in less than three minutes combined. He’s currently on a 9-fight streak, and is 17-3 overall.

Does this prospective light heavyweight matchup interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.