Brendan Schaub: Cris Cyborg has never been treated right her entire career

Brendan Schaub feels Cris Cyborg hasn’t been given the respect she deserves.

Cyborg recently competed in the last fight of her UFC deal. She took on Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 this past Saturday night (July 27). Spencer was able to hang on until the final horn, but Cyborg earned the unanimous decision victory.

Much has been made over the rocky relationship between Cyborg and the UFC over the years. Even now, UFC president Dana White claims that Cyborg is looking for easier fights while the former UFC women’s featherweight champion insists she wants a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

During a new edition of Showtime’s Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said Cyborg hasn’t received the proper treatment for her accomplishments.

“A lot of this hate for her despite her physical looks, her physical traits, would be because the narrative the UFC paints every time of her. Like Dana White goes, ‘she doesn’t want to fight Amanda Nunes,’ so then everyone jumps on that. Or he said she looks like Wanderlei Silva with braids, so Dana gives everybody the OK to sh*t on Cyborg. She’s never been treated right her entire career.”

Schaub continued, saying that it’s sad to think of the way Cris Cyborg has been mistreated:

“When she fought for Scott Coker, he highlighted her, treated her right, but outside that man it’s always been this kinda sad story. Especially her UFC career. You gotta remember when she came to the UFC they went, ‘yeah come on over, but you gotta make 140.’ She’s like, ‘what the f*ck man?’ She’s just never had a good relationship [with the UFC]. They’ve never kind of rallied around her. It’s heartbreaking.”

Do you think Cris Cyborg has been mistreated by the UFC? Where do you think she will end up next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.