Joe Rogan shares grim outlook for Dricus du Plessis’ chances of avenging loss to Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025
Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on things being much different if Dricus du Plessis ever gets a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis entered UFC 319 as the UFC Middleweight Champion. He defeated Sean Strickland twice, submitted Israel Adesanya, and stopped Robert Whittaker. It’s an impressive resume for “Stillknocks,” but Chimaev didn’t care about any of it. “Borz” handled business, ragdolling and controlling du Plessis throughout their title fight back in August. Chimaev ultimately scored the unanimous decision victory to capture UFC gold for the first time in his career.

Rogan recently had Mark Kerr on as a guest during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The longtime UFC color commentator told Kerr just how impressed he was by Chimaev’s dominant performance (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s nuts, because a lot of people thought it was boring because it went to a decision,” Rogan said. “But you’ve got to kind of appreciate that level of dominance against a world champion. It’s kind of crazy. Before the fight, Dricus, was being looked at as one of the greatest middleweights of all time. Look at what he did to all these guys. He knocks out Robert Whittaker, he beats (Israel) Adesanya, he f*cking beats Sean Strickland twice and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, he might be one of the greatest of all time.'”

Rogan went on to admit that he can’t picture a scenario where du Plessis can defeat Chimaev inside the Octagon.

“And then after that fight, you’re like, ‘I don’t think he’s ever going to beat that guy.’ I don’t think he’s ever going to beat that guy. I don’t think there’s enough time in the world to bridge that gap.”

Potential contenders loom for Chimaev. Nassourdine Imavov believes he has solidified a title opportunity with his victory over Caio Borralho. Reinier de Ridder hopes to make his case for the No. 1 contender spot when he meets Brendan Allen on Oct. 18. While de Ridder was scheduled to take on Anthony Hernandez, “Fluffy” was removed from the bout due to an injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

