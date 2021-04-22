Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier back in the commentary booth for UFC 261

UFC commentator Joe Rogan will be back in the booth for this weekend’s UFC 261 pay-per-view card alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

Rogan, Cormier, and Anik have been the UFC’s go-to commentary team for its pay-per-view events in recent years. Rogan has been, of course, the UFC’s A-team color commentator for well over a decade and has been part of the UFC team for over 20 years. As for Cormier, he is the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. As far as Anik goes, he has been the A-team play-by-play announcer ever since Mike Goldberg left. Betwen Rogan, Cormier, and Anik, they bring an incredible amount of knowledge and experience to the booth, so it’s not a surprise the UFC loves to use this set-up for PPVs.

MMAjunkie.com first reported the commentary assignments for UFC 261. In addition to the commentary booth of Rogan, Cormier, and Anik, there will also be a desk squad featuring Michael Eaves, Chael Sonnen, and Michael Chiesa. The behind-the-scenes reporter will be Megan Olivi and the ring announcer is the legend Bruce Buffer. All-in-all, it’s the UFC’s A-list team, which makes sense considering this weekend’s pay-per-view is so big.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC chooses to have Rogan, Cormier, and Anik socially distanced or not at the venue in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. They have been doing that at the UFC events at the Apex in Las Vegas, but now that rules are more lax in Florida, the UFC might have the commentators closer than they have been as of late. It will be great to have the fans back and the promotion is bringing a great bunch of fights with it for this weekend’s UFC 261 card with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in the headliner.

What do you think of the UFC pay-per-view commentary team of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik?