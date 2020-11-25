Joaquin Buckley has no plans to quit his job at Walgreens just yet

Rising UFC middleweight contender Joaquin Buckley says he has no plans of quitting his job working at Walgreens just yet.

Buckley has turned heads since joining the UFC over the summer. After losing by knockout to Kevin Holland as a short-notice replacement in his debut in August, Buckley has since become a star in the UFC with back-to-back KO wins over Impa Kasanganay and Jordan Wright, both of which earned him a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

Despite earning $100,000 in bonus money and having won two of his three fights in the Octagon, Buckley says he has no plans of quitting his day job working at Walgreens despite his newfound fame. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Buckley said that as of right now he doesn’t plan on quitting his job until he is able to open up his own personal business ventures.

“Besides the UFC, and they’re giving me these big checks, I still don’t have a business of my own. I need to just keep working and having that working mentality and work ethic. So I’m just gonna keep holding down the job. Until my business is off the ground, we’re gonna still keep working at Walgreens,” Buckley said (via Sherdog).

It’s not uncommon for MMA fighters to also work a full-time or part-time job on the side, but after seeing Buckley’s knockout over Kasanganay go viral on the Internet, most fans probably figured that Buckley would stop working so he could focus full-time on his MMA career. While it seems like that is something that Buckley is working up to in the future, for now, it’s status quo, and that’s working at Walgreens and then training on the side. Though Buckley is already a talented fighter, he might be even better if he trained MMA full time.

