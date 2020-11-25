Tim Means reveals how much extra money he got when Mike Perry missed weight: “He gave me $27,000”

Tim Means got a significant chunk of unexpected cash when his latest opponent “Platinum” Mike Perry missed weight for their fight.

Means and Perry collided on the main card of UFC 255 last Saturday in Las Vegas. While Perry missed the contracted 171-pound welterweight limit by a significant 4.5 pounds, Means wasn’t too bothered, as the scale fail meant he’d receive 30% of his rival’s purse.

Speaking at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, Means revealed that that 30% equated to a significant $27,000. Not bad at all—especially right before Christmas.

He gave me $27,000, so I don’t care about what he does,” Means said (via MMA Fighting).

While Means wasn’t exactly expecting Perry to miss weight, he wasn’t particularly surprised either, as his rival was sending him photos of his greasy, unhealthy meals ahead of their fight.

“He was sending me Instagram messages like, two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that,” Means said at the UFC 255 post-fight presser. “It looked delicious. He asked me how the weight cut was going. I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados or whatever.

“But we knew that with Mike coming into this fight. I know him behind the scenes and stuff, what you get on camera that’s exactly who he is off camera. I have nothing but respect for the guy, I know he’s going through some adversity and stuff and sh*t will just make him stronger.”

All in all, Means says he’s satisfied with the way things shook out in the cage with Perry at UFC 255.

“I thought the fight went as planned,” Means said. “I wasn’t really stressed about him not making weight yesterday, I knew he did just enough energy-wise to get within that five-pound limit to where we could still have a fight. He got up there dancing so I knew he still had plenty of energy. I knew he was gonna be strong, have a lot of heart, be durable, and that all happened the night of the fight.”

What do you think should come next for Tim Means?