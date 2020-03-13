Joanna Jedrzejczyk set for surgery in Poland for hematoma suffered in UFC 248 fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will have surgery in Poland to help the swelling go down from the hematoma she sustained in her UFC 248 fight.

In the co-main event, Jedrzejczyk was fighting Weili Zhang for the strawweight belt. She was looking to reclaim the title after losing it to Rose Namajunas back in 2017. Yet, after a hard-fought five rounds, where many consider it to be one of the best fights of all-time it was Zhang who won a split-decision.

Not only did she lose but Jedrzejczyk sustained a massive hematoma which was one of the worst in recent memory. And, not even one week after the fight, she says it is getting much better and the swelling on her forehead has gone down.

“My whole face is bruised but there’s no more swelling on my forehead,” Jedrzejczyk said to TMZ Sports. “It’s more on my face, and like my neck. It’s going down, but it’s much better.”

Although the swelling has gone down, Joanna Jedrzejczyk says she is set for surgery on Monday in Poland. She will get the swelling down from that and start her recovery process.

“I scheduled surgery in Poland with the best plastic surgeon, so it’s all good. On Monday, I’ll have a small medical procedure on my ear and the swelling will go down and I will be ready to rock and roll go on some nice date. It is nothing serious,” she said. “UFC is always taking good care of us.”

The former champ has said she is interested in fighting Zhang again. But, she will no doubt need time off after the war the two women went through at UFC 248.

Are you surprised Joanna Jedrzejczyk is having surgery for her hematoma she suffered in her fight against Weili Zhang?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.