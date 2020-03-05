UFC 248 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 248, Weili Zhang is looking for her first strawweight title defense when she battles former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Heading into the fight, Zhang is a -150 favorite while the challenger is a +120 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are split on this one, but the majority think this goes the distance.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: Joanna is a good fighter but Zhang is pretty strong and tough and she’s a problem at strawweight. I think she is going to perform well and take it here.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Weili is a beast. My conditioning coach worked with her and she said she beats everyone. It’s her time and I think she gets it done.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Weili’s a banger man, and she steamrolled Andrade. But, I think JJ can be long and use her cardio to beat up Weili for a decision.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I really like Joanna. Before I got into the UFC, I was cornering my buddy, Bryan Barberena and watching her warmup, she’s nasty. I think she can get the job done. But Zhang is really tough.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: What a cool fight. I think it will be such a technical and brutal fight. I think Zhang defends her belt but JJ has surprised me before. But I have Weili by decision.

James Krause, UFC welterweight: Weili Zhang is the real deal. Until someone beats her I don’t think I can pick against her. She is tough and what she did to Andrade was surprising. We will see what Joanna can do but I like Zhang’s style and I think she gets it done.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Man that’s a tough one to break down. Zhang looked violent when taking the belt, but we haven’t seen her tested. I’m a big fan of Joanna and think she can definitely take Zhang into deep waters and finish her late in the fight. So, I think Zhang starts strong and JJ weathers the storm and takes over in the second or third.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: I was on the card where Zhang won her title. It was a massive shock and I see her shocking everyone again and beating Joanna. She’ll come out guns blazing and find a way to finish Joanna.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one. I love Joanna, but Zhang is tough. I think Joanna can get it done, but I would not be surprised if Zhang defends her belt.

Brent Primus, former Bellator lightweight champion: I have to go with Zhang to defend her belt. She’s tough and a savage.

Fighters picking Weili Zhang: Edmen Shahbazyan, Gilbert Burns, Beneil Dariush, James Krause, Kai Kara-France, Brent Primus

Fighters picking Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Max Griffin, Drakkar Klose, Steven Peterson, Jalin Turner

