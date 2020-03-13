Kevin Lee plans to show he’s ‘number one already’ at UFC Brasilia

Kevin Lee is entering his UFC Brasilia main event fight against Charles Oliveira with a ton of confidence.

Lee, who is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Gregor Gillespie, will go into enemy territory to battle Oliveira. Yet, the atmosphere will be a little different as there will be no fans in the arena.

In this fight, “The Motown Phenom” is expecting a great scrap and plans on beating the Brazilian where he is best and that is on the ground.

“I expect a great fight. Charles Oliveira has the record for submissions in UFC history and his last two wins were by knockout. He is very thorough and will try to put on a show for his people. It will be a great fight,” Lee said to Combate. “I have faced many black belts in jiu-jitsu, and Charles is the most decorated of them. I am very excited to test myself against him. He’s the most effective finisher in the UFC, so if I beat him on the ground, he’ll really show that I’m the best. I think our styles match very well.”

Following this fight, Lee has said he wants Islam Makhachev in June in Russia. Why he continues to fight lower-ranked opponents or not as known names is simple. He says he is already number one and plans on showing it again on Saturday.

“I don’t look at rankings very much, but if you look based on skills, this is because of the position of challenger number one,” he said. “That’s where my mind is. I’m number one already, and I can’t wait to show it”

Should Kevin Lee get his hand raised he will snap Oliveira’s six-fight winning streak. And, he’s confident he’ll do just that.

