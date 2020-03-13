Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will happen April 18 according to Ali Abdelaziz despite Coronavirus pandemic

Ali Abdelaziz is certain Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will still happen on April 18 despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The two are set to headline UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York where the lightweight belt is on the line. Yet, the state of New York recently declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gatherings of more than 500 people will be forbidden in the state effective March 13.

Immediately people questioned the status of UFC 249 but Abdelaziz who is Nurmagomedov’s manager says the fight still will happen.

“Guys @TeamKhabib vs sunglasses is happening April 18. UFC always finds a way with or without fans this fight is going down people at home need entertainment,” the manager tweeted.

This fight, of course, is one some fans have claimed is cursed. It has been booked four times in the past with injuries or failed weight cuts as the reason why it has yet to happen. UFC president, Dana White even said he would never book this fight again, which he ultimately didn’t stick too.

Khabib Nurmagomedov enters this fight with a staggering 28-0 record. Including being 12-0 inside the Octagon with two title defenses under his name. In his last fight, he submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Before that, he submitted Conor McGregor for his first title defense.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is riding a very impressive 12-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champion. Last time out, “El Cucuy” beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 by TKO and before that beat Anthony Pettis by corner stoppage.

Given COVID-19 is seemingly getting worse every day, with sports leagues like the NHL, NBA and MLB suspending their seasons, many figured the UFC would cancel events. Yet, they have started to move events to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, so perhaps UFC 249 may receive that same fate.

Regardless, Ali Abdelaziz is confident Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will finally fight on April 18.

Do you think we will see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on April 18 as Ali Abdelaziz says? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.