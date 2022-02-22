Joanna Jedrzejczyk seeks summer Weili Zhang rematch: “I’m only looking at big, big fights”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk seemingly has a face for her long-awaited return.

The former UFC strawweight champion has been out of the ring since UFC 248. She lost her March 2020 clash against Weili Zhang in a bid for the title she used to hold. While the Polish fighter lost the bout via split decision, she was hailed for her performance in a bout seen as the best of the year.

Now almost two years out of the cage, Joanna Jedrzejczyk seemingly has a foe she wants for her return. She’s previously said that she would like to return in the summer and now has a name for fans as well. She’s looking to face Weili Zhang in a rematch of their UFC 248 clash.

In an interview with MMAFighting‘s Writer vs. Fighter podcast, she stated that Zhang is one of the few ranked fighters available. The former champion noted that she’s only looking for big fights in the latter half of her career.

“I heard Zhang Weili may not be back until late July or August. What they told me was that she was planning on being back to fighting March-April and then May-June. The last thing I heard was July-August. I can wait, and I want to wait, but on the other hand, I don’t want to wait that long. It’s complicated because all the girls from 1 to 10 are booked. But like I said, I’m only looking at the big, big, big fights.” – said Joanna Jedrzejczyk on the Writer vs. Fighter podcast.

She continued, “It seems like she’s training. She’s posting pictures. She’s training, so I would really love to fight her sooner than August. I’m talking to Dan Lambert, Jennifer Goldstein, who is my manager, CAA management. We’re all trying to stay in touch with the UFC, with Mick, and make another decision.”

